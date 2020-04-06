"Serve Inc." Asks People to Adopt Families

COLUMBIA - It might be a little early to be thinking about the holidays...

But the volunteer organization "Serve Inc." is looking for donors for its Adopt-A-Family holiday program. Serve needs both businessess and everyday people to sponsor families.

The anonymous donations make sure low-income families have both food and presents come Christmas time. If you want to help out, contact serve at 642-6388.