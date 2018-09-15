Service for Drowned Children

Some schoolmates cried as they passed four coffins that held 17-year-old Damon Johnson; 14-year-old Ryan Mason; 13-year-old Dana Johnson; and ten-year-old Bryant Barnes Junior. Services for the fifth child, 16-year-old Deandre Sherman, are next week. All five victims, and a sixth child, who survived, are of St. Louis. Mourners gathered at the St. Louis Dream Center, the nondenominational church that sponsored the picnic, and which has had little to say publicly about the events of that day. The four were remembered as special children who found purpose in their brief life.