Service For Formal Judge

1 decade 7 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 01 2007 Nov 1, 2007 Thursday, November 01, 2007 5:08:06 AM CDT November 01, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
AP-MO--Right Now,0608Latest Missouri news:BLUNT FIRING AP NewsBreak: Fired Blunt attorney says he offered to keep quiet JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An attorney who claims he was fired in retaliation by Governor Blunt's administration says he had offered to keep silent if they had helped get him another job. Scott Eckersley was fired in late September for what Blunt's administration is now describing as poor job performance and misuse of state resources. Eckersley says he was fired in retaliation for pointing out that Blunt's administration was not following the Sunshine Law or its record-retention policies by deleting e-mails. Eckersley told The Associated Press that he would not have gone public with his claims had Blunt's administration provided a letter of recommendation and helped him get a job with Mitt Romney's presidential campaign. The Missouri Republican Party is calling Eckersley's actions "extortion."WELLIVER OBIT Former Mo. Supreme Court Judge Welliver dies COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A memorial service is planned for Friday for former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Warren Welliver. Welliver died Monday at his Columbia home. He was 87. Welliver served on the state's highest court from 1979 to 1989. Prior to that, he had been elected to the state Senate in 1976. The state Supreme Court says a memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia.TEACHER SEX ABUSE-MISSOURI Law would help parents identify teachers with past sexual misconduct COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A proposed change to Missouri law would make it easier for parents to learn about teachers who have committed sexual misconduct. State Representative Jane Cunningham of Chesterfield says she plans to file legislation that would prevent school districts from signing confidentiality agreements with teachers who have sexual misconduct in their past. Cunningham also wants to create a public registry of teacher sex offenders, similar to the registered sex offender list maintained by the Highway Patrol. The proposed changes come in response to a seven-month Associated Press investigation that found 87 Missouri teachers had their credentials from 2001 to 2005.FUGITIVES CAUGHT Two Illinois fugitives caught in Missouri COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities in Missouri say two men sought on charges in a southern Illinois slaying have been captured. Police say 29-year-old Terrance Vinson and 28-year-old Michael Thompson surrendered less than a half hour after a SWAT team surrounded a house. Both are charged in Illinois' Williamson County with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death earlier this month of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter. Slaughter's body was found October 17th near Carbondale, Illinois. Bond for Thompson and Vinson in Illinois is set at $1 million apiece.CLOSET ATTACK Attacker came from closet ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis woman is attacked and sexually assaulted after a man jumps out of her closet. Police are searching for the attacker after the incident Tuesday night. The man stole also victim's Hyundai Elantra. Police say the 33-year-old victim had just put her child to bed when she went to her bedroom. A man jumped out of the closet, struck the woman several times with a blunt object, then hit her with what appeared to be a plastic hand gun, before sodomizing her, authorities said.IMMIGRATION ARRESTS 3 illegal immigrants indicted for making false documents ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three illegal immigrants are indicted for a false ID ring, and 15 others face deportation for being in the United States illegally. Three Mexican men were allegedly making and selling fake Social Security cards, residence cards and driver's licenses in St. Louis County. Those charged are 19-year-old Ivan Anguilo-Lopez, 24-year-old Freddy Avila-Casas and 26-year-old Candido Cruz, though U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says it isn't clear if Cruz is using a false name. Federal authorities have no reason to believe the other illegal immigrants being held were involved with the manufacture of the fake documents. They were found at locations in St. Louis County associated with the investigation.HOUSE DEAL Missouri couple gets great deal on Gulf Coast beach house GULF SHORES. Ala. (AP) -- A Missouri couple got quite a deal on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach house. George and Joni Pfenenger of Columbia submitted the winning big for the eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom house that was once owned by Orange Beach mayor Steve Russo. The price? 1.65 million dollars -- far less than the 2.9 million dollar asking price. The 5,300-square-foot home was put up on auction by federal marshals, who sold the property in the wake of Russo's 2006 public corruption conviction. Russo and former Orange Beach City Attorney Larry Sutley were convicted last year on felony charges, including several related to the Gulf Shores beach house. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-01-07 0301CDT

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
