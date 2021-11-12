COLUMBIA - The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) held its military awards ball at the Columbia Country Club's grand ballroom.
16 active duty troops and an Army K-9 were honored as part of the "Warrior" class of 2021.
The USTF created the “Adopt A Warrior” program to carry on the legacy of 201 Missouri soldiers who died in 1944 in a D-Day training exercise named “Exercise Tiger,” according to UTSF. German Navy warships sunk 2 landing ship tanks and about 1,000 soldiers died.
Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Jimmy Thrall traveled over 2,000 miles from Washington to attend the ball. He’s the farthest "Adopted Warrior" in history, according to the press release. His USCG Base is on the northern Pacific Coast.
“When I got the phone call from from Walt, he called me up and asked me if I'm interested in coming here,” Thrall said. “I had to pull the car over and and talk to him. Of course, and I was shocked. I was like, 'Wow, absolutely. I will come there and represent the Coast Guard.' I was very honored that I was even brought up."
All honorees were selected and nominated by their superior commanders, then were voted on by the USTF Veterans Board, according to the press release.
Each “warrior” received an eight pound, 16 inch “Oscar-Mike Military Trophy”- its name coming from military slang that means “on mission.”
Sergeant Christiana Ball performed at the ceremony. Ball sang at President Obama's "A Salute to the Troops" concert in 2014.