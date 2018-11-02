Services set for 4 Missouri relatives found slain near home

EDGERTON (AP) — Services are set for four northwest Missouri family members who authorities allege were slain and set on fire earlier this month by another relative.

Private services for Russell and Shirley Denham, who were in their 80s, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Edgerton's Zion Baptist Church. The funeral for Heather Denham and her 3-month-old son, Mason Schiavoni, will be at 2 p.m. the next day at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty.

Platte County authorities said the four were found dead outside the elder Denhams' burning home near Edgerton early Feb. 20.

The elder Denham's grandson and Heather Denham's brother, Grayden Denham, later was arrested in Arizona and has been identified as a person of interest in the deaths, though he has not been charged with them.