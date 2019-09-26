Services set for man killed in hit-and-run St. Louis wreck

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Services are set for a nightclub rose salesman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend while he was walking across a St. Louis street.

Jerrel Nixon, 64, was walking through a crosswalk late Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a man was arrested in connection with the crash but was released after prosecutors took the case under advisement, seeking additional evidence.

Nixon was the brother of Lee "The Rose Man" Nixon and a successor in selling roses and other items at nightclubs and lounges. Lee Nixon sold roses for 30 years until he was the victim of a homicide in 2008.

Nixon's funeral will be at noon Saturday at Austin Layne Mortuary in Normandy, Missouri.