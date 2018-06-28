Services set for Missouri trooper killed in car crash

By: The Associated Press

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (AP) - Family, friends and co-workers are getting the chance to say goodbye to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper killed last week in an on-duty crash in northeast Missouri.

Services for 25-year-old James Bava of Mexico are scheduled for Friday morning at the Dardenne Presbyterian Church in the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie.

The patrol has said Bava died in the single-vehicle crash Aug. 28 after Bava observed a motorcyclist commit a traffic violation in Audrain County.

Gov. Jay Nixon has ordered flags statewide to fly at half-staff on the day of Bava's funeral. Flags already are being lowered at patrol sites.

Bava became a trooper in July 2013.