Services Set For Trooper Missing Since Summer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A funeral and memorial service will be held on Dec. 13 for a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who disappeared while patrolling flooded areas in northwest Missouri this summer.

Trooper Fred Guthrie Jr. disappeared along with his patrol dog, Reed, on Aug. 1. The patrol says they apparently were swept away by floodwaters while working near Big Lake. Reed's body was found the next day near where Guthrie's truck was found.

Despite extensive searches, Guthrie's body has not been found.

The visitation for Guthrie will be 5-8 p.m. Dec 13 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Liberty. A funeral/memorial service will be Dec. 14 at the church, followed by a procession to Knob Noster Cemetery in Knob Noster.

The patrol declared Guthrie dead on Sept. 28.