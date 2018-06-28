Services set for US woman; boyfriend accused in Mexico

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Services are set for an eastern Missouri woman who authorities in Mexico say was strangled by her American boyfriend while they vacationed.

John Loveless has been ordered by a judge in Mexico to stand trial in the death of 36-year-old Tamra Turpin of the St. Louis suburb of Union.

Authorities there say a forensic examination concluded that Turpin died of asphyxia by strangulation earlier this month in the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen.

Fifty-nine-year-old Loveless remains jailed in Mexico.

Visitation for Turpin will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Franklin County's Villa Ridge, followed by a funeral. Burial will be Monday in Bowling Green, northwest of St. Louis.