Settlement approved in Columbia firefighter's death

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — A circuit judge has approved a settlement of a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators over a Columbia firefighter's death.

The amount of the settlement in the February 2014 death of Fire Lt. Bruce Britt was not disclosed.

Circuit Judge Jodie Asel approved the settlement Monday, with the condition that Britt's mother would not intervene and a conservator is appointed for Britt's 6-year-old daughter.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Britt's widow, Leigh Kottwitz, filed the wrongful death lawsuit in March 2014.

Bruce Britt died while responding to a call that a roof had collapsed at University Village.

A National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report cited deterioration of a walkway Britt used and a lack of information as the primary contributing factors in his death.