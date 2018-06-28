Settlement Close in Missouri Virtual Program Suit

COLUMBIA (AP) - Almost four years after several teachers sued over a Missouri virtual teaching program, parties in the case are seeking a settlement.

The lawsuit was filed by teachers who started jobs with the Missouri Virtual Instruction Program, or MoVIP, in August 2009. The teachers were out of work by November of that year after the state eliminated funding for the program.

The lawsuit names the University of Missouri, the Missouri Board of Education, the state and eMints, a program based on the Missouri campus that hired the teachers.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the teachers' attorney, David Brown, says the dispute is mostly about whether the teachers were "at-will" employees of the university or if their contracts were for a full school year.