Settlement Helps Tech Center

Now, he can pursue his major in laser technology in the new building. More than 100 grants and donations, totaling $2 million, paid for the building with Ameren's grant finishing the project.

"Up to that point, we had only enough money to build the building but not really finish the inside of it," said Randy Etter, ATC executive director.

"It's always nice to have lots of equipment so that everybody gets a chance to do something by themselves," added Rowden.

Ameren plans to donate another $2 million for similar projects across the state. The application deadline is Oct. 2.

"We're looking for job creation and job retention for our communities to help support economic development," explained Ameren's Kelly Smith. "And that's really the guideline they're looking for."

Ameren has awarded $7 million for 46 projects so far.