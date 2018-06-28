Settlement offered for red-light camera tickets in Missouri

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nearly 900,000 people who paid fines for red-light violations in Missouri can apply for partial refunds as part of a proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed against American Traffic Solutions, which operated the cameras in 27 Missouri cities. The settlement is for violations between 2005 and November 2014.

A claims administrator recently sent out postcard notices, alerting people they can recover a cash payment of 20 percent of any fine they paid and providing information to apply for a refund. Those who wish to preserve their right to sue individually can opt out.

The Kansas City Star reports a response is due by Feb. 28, and a court hearing is scheduled March 13 to consider the final settlement. More information is available at 1-866-681-9151.