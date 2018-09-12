Settlement proposed in Missouri student abuse case

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A $350,000 settlement has been proposed in a federal lawsuit alleging that a teacher slapped and insulted an autistic student at a Springfield school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit filed by the boy's father alleges teacher Janet Carrie Williams hit and slapped the boy and called him names at the Greene Valley State School for the Severely Disabled. The defendants deny the allegations.

The tentative agreement was filed this week but has to be signed and accepted by a judge.

If approved, it would resolve the civil lawsuit against the school, the teacher, Greene Valley director Peggy Robinson, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Board of Education.

Criminal charges are still pending against the teacher, who no longer works for the Springfield school.