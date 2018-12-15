Settlement reached in Brandon Ellingson wrongful death lawuit

JEFFERSON CITY - The family of an Iowa man who drowned while in the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit.

Brandon Ellingson died in 2014 at the Lake of the Ozarks after falling into the water while handcuffed. The trooper who had Ellingson in custody, Anthony Piercy, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the incident.

In December 2014, Ellingson's family filed a lawsuit against the highway patrol. Nearly two years later, that lawsuit has been settled. The family's lawyer, Matt Boles, said the state of Missouri has agreed to pay $9 million.

A statement about the settlement from Boles said the following: "The Ellingsons wish to express their deep and sincere appreciation to the tens of thousands of people in Iowa, Missouri, Arizona, and across the country who have supported them during this very difficult time. No amount of money will lessen the suffering that the Ellingson family, relatives, and friends have endured since his death two and a half years ago...The Ellingsons now look to the Missouri state court to ensure that the manslaughter charges pending against Piercy are prosecuted expeditiously and fairly and that Piercy never again serves as a law enforcement officer."

Piercy's trial in Morgan County is scheduled to begin November 21.