Settlement reached in death of firefighter Bruce Britt, killed in collapse

1 year 9 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 08 2017 Feb 8, 2017 Wednesday, February 08, 2017 5:26:00 PM CST February 08, 2017 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

COLUMBIA - Three years after Lt. Bruce Britt was killed in a walkway collapse at University Village Apartments, the firefighter's widow and the University of Missouri have reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount in a wrongful death suit.

Britt died Feb. 22, 2014, while working the scene of a structural collapse at the university-owned complex. An eyewitness reported Britt was walking on a partially-collapsed, second story balcony when it fell in on him.

His widow, Leigh Britt, filed suit claiming the university curators "acted recklessly and with wanton negligence when it failed to properly maintain and/or construct the Apartments and failed to correct the dangerous conditions on its property, which reckless and wanton negligence caused Defendant's death."

The university said it could not have predicted the walkway collapse at University Village Apartments. But email and other documents released by MU show there were concerns dating back several years.

An engineering firm hired by the university, Trabue, Hansen & Hinshaw, Inc., said "concrete shear failure" caused the collapse. The firm said some other areas of the complex showed "complete section loss of steel and concrete deck."

New court documents show Leigh Britt has "dismissed with prejudice" claims against individual members of the university's Board of Curators. The initial lawsuit sought "in excess of $25,000" in damages.

The document says, "There are substantial disputes between the plaintiffs and The Curators concerning whether The Curators were negligent and whether any negligence on The Curator's part caused injury to or the death of the Decedent or damages to the plaintiffs."

The settlement is meant to avoid the "expense, delay and uncertainty of trial," the document says.

A judge will rule on whether to accept the settlement Feb. 13.

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
Police Chase Ends in Semi Truck Fire
COOPER COUNTY- A police chase that started in Kansas City ended in Cooper County Saturday night. The chase involved... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:41:00 AM CST November 25, 2018 in News

Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
Rain tamps down California fire but turns grim search soggy
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The catastrophic wildfire in Northern California is nearly out after several days of rain, but searchers... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:46:33 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
Firefighter advocacy group warns Missourians of scam
BENTON - The Missouri State Council of Firefighters warned Missourians about a phone call scam. People across Missouri have... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
Columbia group develops project to revitalize Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA – The Business Loop Improvement District launched a project aimed to improve Business Loop 70 by filling vacant buildings... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
New and old businesses participate in Small Business Saturday
COLUMBIA - Small businesses in Columbia offered customers discounts in honor of Small Business Saturday. New and old businesses... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 5:34:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
Alabama mall gunman still at large after police say armed man killed by officer 'likely did not fire' shots
(CNN) -- An armed 21-year-old man killed by an officer at a mall in Alabama on Thanksgiving night "likely did... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 4:16:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
MoDOT warning drivers on weather conditions
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is expecting significant delays Sunday. Officials are telling travelers to plan ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:45:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
Plumbers: Thanksgiving scraps can cause disposal problems
COLUMBIA - The Thanksgiving holiday is coming to a close which means refrigerator shelves will be lined with Tupperware containers... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 3:23:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
MU urges students to be careful coming back to school
COLUMBIA - MU officials are recommending that students come back early to campus due to a predicted snowfall on Sunday.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in Top Stories

Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
Alpacas a part of this "Small Business Saturday"
COLUMBIA - An alpaca farm named Curly Eye opens only a handful of times a year to inform shoppers of... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 1:49:00 PM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
Centralia police chief working with aldermen on new golf cart laws
CENTRALIA - Centralia Police Chief Robert Bias working with the Board of Aldermen to create new guidelines for golf carts... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, November 24 2018 Nov 24, 2018 Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:58:00 AM CST November 24, 2018 in News

Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
Police arrest two teenagers after fight at Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA- Police arrested a pair of teenagers Friday afternoon following a fight in the Target wing of the Columbia mall.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:44:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
Rain slows search for remains but helps ease California fire
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain helped extinguish a deadly wildfire in Northern California's Gold Rush country, but the moisture also... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 10:35:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
Warm Springs Ranch starts holiday season with second annual Holiday Lights
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the home of Anheuser-Busch's famous Clydesdales, hosted its second annual Holiday Lights event Friday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 8:58:53 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
Columbia Police Department trying to add officers to middle schools
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to add School Resource Officers to middle schools in the city as... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in Top Stories

Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
Man arrested after robbing First Midwest Bank in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a robbery at First Midwest Bank on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 7:03:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
Scammers tells family their social security numbers have been "turned off"
NEW BLOOMFIELD - A family has received numerous calls from a scammer asking them for their social security numbers because... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 6:27:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News

Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
Mexico police arrest woman accused of trying to run over man with car
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested a woman Thursday who tried to run over a man with her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 23 2018 Nov 23, 2018 Friday, November 23, 2018 3:09:00 PM CST November 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
12pm 45°
1pm 43°
2pm 40°
3pm 35°