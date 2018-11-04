Settlement reached in death of Missouri man killed by dogs

By: The Associated Press

OZARK (AP) — The owners of dogs that authorities believe killed an elderly Christian County bicyclist will pay a $300,000 settlement to the victim's son.

Joseph and Lindsay Brink agreed to pay the money to Vernon Vogt, the son of 85-year-old Werner Vogt. The elder Vogt died in December 2014 from injuries he suffered a month earlier.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Werner Vogt was attacked while he was riding a bicycle near his son's home, where he was living at the time. Vernon Vogt sued the Brinks in April 2017.

Christian County Sheriff's Office investigators used DNA from numerous dogs who lived in the area to determine that Vogt was attacked by two boxer dogs owned by the Brinks.

No criminal charges have been filed in Werner Vogt's death.