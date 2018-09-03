Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Missouri mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a 72,000-square-foot, five-story mansion in southwestern Missouri has settled a lawsuit against the supplier of concrete used to build the castle-style behemoth.

The Kansas City Star reports the July 21 settlement avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to have begun Monday in Springfield.

The family of astrophysicist Steven Huff sued Kansas-based Monarch Cement Co. and subsidiary City Wide Construction Products in May 2015 after a whistleblower alleged contractors had skimped on a concrete component called helix. Helix is fine, twisted strands of high-tensile wire that makes concrete less vulnerable to wind and explosions. Walls reinforced with helix bend rather than break, then flex back into place.

Messages left Tuesday with attorneys for Monarch Cement and City Wide Construction were not immediately returned.