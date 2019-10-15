Settlement Reached in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Republic School District has settled a lawsuit in which a former student complained that school officials failed to protect her harassment, sexual assault and rape.

The Springfield News Leader reports that terms of the settlement were sealed, but court documents show a federal judge approved the settlement and closed the case Nov. 29.

In the lawsuit, the girl said school officials didn't believe her when she reported she had been harassed, assaulted and raped during the 2008-09 school year. After she recanted, she was forced to hand-deliver an apology letter to the boy and was expelled for the year.

The lawsuit said the girl said she was raped again at school in 2010 and that school officials were again skeptical, but evidence showed a sexual assault had occurred.