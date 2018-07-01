Settlement Reached in St. Louis Tent Collapse

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The family of a 58-year-old man killed in 2012 when a tent collapsed at a St. Louis bar has reached a $548,000 settlement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alfred Goodman suffered fatal head and neck injuries when wind lifted the tent at a downtown sports bar from its moorings on April 28, 2012. Goodman was the only person killed, but about 100 people were injured.

Goodman's family has reached a $548,000 settlement with the company that leased and installed the tent.

The wrongful-death lawsuit, filed in St. Louis Circuit Court on behalf of Goodman's wife, Michelle Goodman, claimed Sun Rental Inc. erred in installing and inspecting the tent.

The family has also sued the bar. Those claims are still pending.