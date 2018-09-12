Settlement reached in suit against elections director

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles County Elections Director Rich Chrismer and a former female employee have reached a settlement in her sexual harassment suit against him.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chrismer and the attorney for plaintiff Mary Railean Benefield confirmed the deal, but neither would comment on the amount to be paid to Benefield.

Chrismer says he has yet to sign the agreement, and he continues to deny the allegations made in the suit by Benefield and other plaintiffs.

The settlement also is with Benefield's husband, who was among three employees who alleged Chrismer gave them substandard job evaluations and blocked pay raises in retaliation for corroborating Mary Benefield's accusations.

Settlements with the other two were reached last year. The lawsuit had sought more than $5 million in damages.