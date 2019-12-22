Settling Health Care Legislation

Talks resumed Thursday among top legislative leaders. Representatives and senators are now optimistic they will reach a compromise on the health care legislation.

When and if that happens, capitol printers could have a bill ready for lawmakers to pass before 6p.m. tomorrow. One bill that did make it through came from last November's Anderson guest house fire that killed eleven residents.

The bill mandates sprinklers and alarms in newly liscensed group homes. To help pay for the new systems, lawmakers created a loan program linked to medicaid reimbursment rates paid to the facilities.