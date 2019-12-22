Settling Health Care Legislation
Talks resumed Thursday among top legislative leaders. Representatives and senators are now optimistic they will reach a compromise on the health care legislation.
When and if that happens, capitol printers could have a bill ready for lawmakers to pass before 6p.m. tomorrow. One bill that did make it through came from last November's Anderson guest house fire that killed eleven residents.
The bill mandates sprinklers and alarms in newly liscensed group homes. To help pay for the new systems, lawmakers created a loan program linked to medicaid reimbursment rates paid to the facilities.
More News
Grid
List
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect... More >>
in
FULTON - Missouri opioid death rates soared this year despite increased funding. The state saw a 12.2% increase in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The size and quality of a farmer's harvest has always been partly under the influence of luck. One... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery at La Siesta North Mexican restaurant... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two suspects in an armed robbery at a Steak 'n Shake on Worley Street on Dec. 15 were... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Audrain and Callaway county sheriffs' deputies found human remains west of Mokane Saturday morning. Deputies found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With just four days until Christmas, Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Debra Shultz was watching t.v. Friday night when she got the call from the Columbia Police Department. The... More >>
in
FULTON - Prior to 2005, mid-Missouri Special Olympic Athletes had to travel to Columbia or Jefferson City in order to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The human remains found in a Columbia landfill September 18, 2019 are confirmed to be missing women Megan... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The search for missing Columbia Woman, Mengqi Ji Elledge, started back up at the Lamine River on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Firefighters rescued a person and a dog in a short time span Friday, according to a press release.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Winn Harrison said he was gone for only a few minutes. Then he got the call: the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police announced Friday they arrested a man and woman in connection with reported purse thefts. On Tuesday,... More >>
in
FULTON - The Board of Education announced Friday, Dec 20 that Dr. Ty Crain will be the new Superintendent of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senator Roy Blunt announced that a plant bioscience laboratory will be built at MU with $24.8 million in... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A grand jury indicted Joseph Elledge on Friday for one count of abuse or neglect of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - MU Health Care will no longer have exclusive negotiations with SSM Health after January 7, SSM announced... More >>
in