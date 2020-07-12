Seven adults and one child displaced after Jefferson City fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Eight people are displaced after a structure fire broke out in Jefferson City on Saturday, according to a news release.

Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the building on the 1200 block of East Dunklin St. at 12:46 p.m.

Firefighters said the structure sustained moderate to heavy fire, smoke and water damage to all levels.

Seven adults and one child are displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Two pets died in the fire.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.