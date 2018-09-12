Seven Arrested in Delivery Driver Robbery

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department received information Monday afternoon from an anonymous tip that three subjects were involved in the robbery of the Domino's Pizza delivery driver.

Officers made contact with the three subjects on Quail Drive. During the investigation, four more people that were involved in the robbery were identified.

Three of the seven were adults: Caleb Ritter, 20, Demarco Carter, 17, and Dijon Jennings, 18. The other four were juveniles with one being 14, two were 15 and one 16-year-old.

Five out of the seven were arrested for robbery in the second degree and assault in the third degree. Two of the fifteen year old juveniles were arrested for robbery in the second degree.

A search warrant was served at Quail Drive. During the search of the apartment, property belonging to the victim was located. Two of the juveniles, along with Ritter and Jennings, live at that address.

All seven arrested were either involved in the planning of the robbery, the robbery itself or attempted to benefit from the robbery.