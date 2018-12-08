Seven arrested on gun, drug charges in Cole and Osage counties

JEFFERSON CITY - Five people were arrested at a Jefferson City house after a narcotics search warrant was served by a SWAT team, MUSTANG Drug Task Force agents, Cole County sheriff's deputies and Jefferson City police.

Information found during that investigation lead MUSTANG agents to Osage County, were two more people were arrested.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department said 129 grams of methamphetamine was found at 1400 Westview Drive in Jefferson City, along with marijuana and prescription pills. More meth was found when agents went to Osage County, a news release said.

The five Jefferson City suspects are:

James Morris - charged with drug trafficking; bond set at $50,000

Kathyrn Wilson - charged with drug trafficking; bond set at $50,000

Tyler Roman Strope - charged with drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon; bond set at $50,000

James Earl Whitney, arrested on two outstanding warrants; faces charges of possession of a stolen firearm

A 15-year-old male - transported to the Pregner Center for delivery of a controlled substance

The Cole County Sheriff's Department did not release information on the Osage County suspects.