Seven Columbia Public Schools educators receive awards

COLUMBIA - Seven Columbia Public School District educators will receive this year's Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence award.

These educators are selected from nominations by parents and peers.

This year's honorees and their categories are:

Outstanding Elementary Educator, Grades Pre-K-2: Molly Welker

Outstanding Elementary Educator, Grades 3-5: Nicole Burks

Outstanding Middle School Educator: Taylor Drennan

Outstanding High School Educator: Michelle Ebberts

Outstanding Educator in a Specialized Area: Anne Schoelz

Outstanding Beginning Teacher: Dan Braun

Outstanding Administrator: Dana Clippard

The educators will be recognized at the annual Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence banquet. The banquet is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The banquet will be held at the University Club of MU in Columbia. The honorees will receive $1,500 and an engraved silver tray.

The Columbia Fund for Academic Excellence has been awarding educators since the 1979-80 school year. Ray and Jeanne Lewis made initial contributions and raised money to start the fund.