Seven Hospitalized in Truck Rollover

MEXICO- UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that one man has died after a car accident in Mexico, Mo. Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol says Benjamin Ewens, 20, of Mexico, Mo. died at University Hospital in Columbia.

An official at University Hospital says at least three others involved in the accident have been treated and released.

Four people were airlifted from a truck accident about 5:45 p.m. on County Road 435 near Mexico, Mo. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 12 injuries, seven serious and five minor.

Authorities said James D. Rippee was driving the Dodge truck at a high rate of speed when he lost control, ran off the road and struck a mailbox. The truck then flipped, ejecting nine people from the bed and two from the cab. Rippee refused treatment at the scene.

The ages of the victims range from 10 to 40.