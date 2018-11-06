Seven Injured in Jefferson City Car Crash

JEFFERSON CITY - Seven people went to the hospital Thursday night after police said a car ran a red light and caused a collision in Jefferson City.



Jefferson City Police Lieutenant Steve Weaver said three children were in the back seat of a Mitsubishi Montereo when a Toyota 4 Runner did not stop at the Cherry Street and East McCarty Street intersection and hit the car. Weaver said the Montereo flipped after the 4 Runner hit the passenger side.

Weaver said the children received minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals. He said ambulances also took the drivers and passengers of both of the cars involved to the hospital for injuries from the collision.

Police said the driver of the 4 Runner, Jason Koch, and his passenger, Lindsey Miller, were not wearing seat belts during the accident. The Mitsubishi's driver, Lisa Hamacher, and her passenger, Jessie Hamacher, also were not wearing seat belts.

The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit will continue investigating the accident.