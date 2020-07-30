Seven vehicle collision sends two to hospital

MONROE COUNTY —Seven vehicles were involved in a collision on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, one person, 64, was air-lifted from the scene, and a 16-year-old suffered serious injuries.

The report states that six vehicles were stopped for a flagman in a construction zone. A semi-truck, driven by the 64-year-old person, struck the first vehicle pushing it into a third vehicle.

The semi-truck continued to side-swipe a third and fourth vehicle before the trailer overturned.

The overturned trailer blocked both lanes of traffic on US-24.

Additionally, the semi-truck struck another semi-truck and pushed it into a sixth vehicle, and third semi-truck.

The 16-year-old driver of the second vehicle was transported by ambulance to the University Hospital.