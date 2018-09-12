Seventh Ranked Mizzou Wrestling Team Travels to Las Vegas for Tournament

5 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, November 27 2012 Nov 27, 2012 Tuesday, November 27, 2012 3:33:10 PM CST November 27, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: Anthony Randazzo

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The No. 7-ranked Missouri Tigers fly to Las Vegas this weekend for the 31st Annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational. The 32-team tournament is annually one of the nation's premier wrestling events. This year's field includes seven of the nation's top-25-ranked wrestling programs, a bevy of All-Americans, and four grapplers ranked No. 1 at their respective weight class.

Overall, 85 of the tournament's wrestlers are ranked in the top-20 nationally. Missouri enters the weekend as the second-highest ranked team in the Cliff Keen Invitational, with No. 5 Ohio State leading the way. The Tigers last competed in this tournament in 2007,earning second place overall. Missouri won the Cliff Keen title in the 2006-07 season for the first time in school history. The opening rounds of the tournament begin Friday, Nov. 30 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The event will conclude Saturday, Dec. 1 with the semifinal rounds at 12:00 p.m. CT and championship finals at 5:00 p.m. CT.

ON THE MAT
125- No. 4 Alan Waters (9-0)
The junior is undefeated the season after scintillating decisions over San Diego State's Aaron Pickrel 16-2 and Stanford's Evan Silver 5-1 this past weekend.

133- No. 6 Nathan McCormick (10-0)
The senior grappler continues to shoot up the rankings at 133-pounds with a perfect 10-0 record on the year and a team-leading 19 dual points.

141- No. 14 Nicholas Hucke (5-2)
Hucke defeated Stanford's Josh Lauderdale by decision 5-1 this past weekend to improve to 3-0 in dual meets on the year.

149- No. 15 Drake Houdashelt (8-2)
The sophomore from O'Fallon, Mo., leads the team in technical falls with three and looks to build off his 15-5 major decision over Stanford's Peter Russo.

157- No. 19 Kyle Bradley (8-3)
Last year's Big 12 runner-up at 149-pounds has five major decision victories on the year and a team-leading six escapes.

165- No. 15 Zach Toal (7-2)
The junior is last season's Big 12 champion at 165-pounds and defeated Stanford's Bret Baumbach 4-3 this past weekend.

174- No. 15 Todd Porter (9-1)
Porter is off to a strong start this season with an unblemished dual meet record of 5-0 and a team-leading 23 takedowns.

184- No.8 Mike Larson (11-1)
The senior from McKinleyville, Calif., has the most victories of any starter on the season and 4-0 dual meet record. He is coming off of two wins by major decision this past weekend against South Dakota State and Stanford.

197- No. 5 Brent Haynes (10-0)
Haynes boasts a perfect record and a top-five national ranking at 197-pounds. Entering the weekend, he is only nine wins shy of 100-career wins at Missouri.

HWT- No. 2 Dom Bradley (10-0)
The senior heavyweight recorded a fall in 1:07 over San Diego State's J.J. Everard over the weekend and should contend for the invitational's championship at his weight class.

More News

Grid
List

School district provides emergency bus training for students
School district provides emergency bus training for students
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 Wednesday, September 12, 2018 1:15:00 AM CDT September 12, 2018 in News

Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
Two boys escape Fulton Division of Youth Services
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
Claire McCaskill visits MU to mobilize young voters
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
Boil water advisory in effect between Providence and Gans Creek Roads
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 5:54:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
Drug trafficker who shot at SWAT sentenced to 13 years
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 4:09:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
Governor orders flags at half-staff for fallen deputy
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
Clark man sentenced to 22 years for deadly bus crash
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in Top Stories

Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
Misouri has thousands of open STEM jobs
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
MU remembers 9/11 with wreath laying ceremony
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
Duck boat operators criticize attorney general's lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:57:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
Woman charged with forgery after police find fake social security cards
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 11:48:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploys to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 68°
10am 73°
11am 76°
12pm 77°