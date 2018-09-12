Seventh Ranked Mizzou Wrestling Team Travels to Las Vegas for Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The No. 7-ranked Missouri Tigers fly to Las Vegas this weekend for the 31st Annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational. The 32-team tournament is annually one of the nation's premier wrestling events. This year's field includes seven of the nation's top-25-ranked wrestling programs, a bevy of All-Americans, and four grapplers ranked No. 1 at their respective weight class.



Overall, 85 of the tournament's wrestlers are ranked in the top-20 nationally. Missouri enters the weekend as the second-highest ranked team in the Cliff Keen Invitational, with No. 5 Ohio State leading the way. The Tigers last competed in this tournament in 2007,earning second place overall. Missouri won the Cliff Keen title in the 2006-07 season for the first time in school history. The opening rounds of the tournament begin Friday, Nov. 30 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The event will conclude Saturday, Dec. 1 with the semifinal rounds at 12:00 p.m. CT and championship finals at 5:00 p.m. CT.



ON THE MAT

125- No. 4 Alan Waters (9-0)

The junior is undefeated the season after scintillating decisions over San Diego State's Aaron Pickrel 16-2 and Stanford's Evan Silver 5-1 this past weekend.



133- No. 6 Nathan McCormick (10-0)

The senior grappler continues to shoot up the rankings at 133-pounds with a perfect 10-0 record on the year and a team-leading 19 dual points.



141- No. 14 Nicholas Hucke (5-2)

Hucke defeated Stanford's Josh Lauderdale by decision 5-1 this past weekend to improve to 3-0 in dual meets on the year.



149- No. 15 Drake Houdashelt (8-2)

The sophomore from O'Fallon, Mo., leads the team in technical falls with three and looks to build off his 15-5 major decision over Stanford's Peter Russo.



157- No. 19 Kyle Bradley (8-3)

Last year's Big 12 runner-up at 149-pounds has five major decision victories on the year and a team-leading six escapes.



165- No. 15 Zach Toal (7-2)

The junior is last season's Big 12 champion at 165-pounds and defeated Stanford's Bret Baumbach 4-3 this past weekend.



174- No. 15 Todd Porter (9-1)

Porter is off to a strong start this season with an unblemished dual meet record of 5-0 and a team-leading 23 takedowns.



184- No.8 Mike Larson (11-1)

The senior from McKinleyville, Calif., has the most victories of any starter on the season and 4-0 dual meet record. He is coming off of two wins by major decision this past weekend against South Dakota State and Stanford.



197- No. 5 Brent Haynes (10-0)

Haynes boasts a perfect record and a top-five national ranking at 197-pounds. Entering the weekend, he is only nine wins shy of 100-career wins at Missouri.



HWT- No. 2 Dom Bradley (10-0)

The senior heavyweight recorded a fall in 1:07 over San Diego State's J.J. Everard over the weekend and should contend for the invitational's championship at his weight class.