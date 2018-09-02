Several Arrested During Sobriety Checkpoint Over the Weekend

COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 the Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted a Sobriety Checkpoint on Route B near Low Crossing Road in conjunction with the Columbia Police Department and the Hallsville Police Department.

During the sobriety checkpoint, there were two misdeameanor arrests for driving while intoxicated with alcohol, one arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license and one arrests for no operator's license.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Approximately 148 vehicles were checked during the checkpoint.