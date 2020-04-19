Several Cars Involved in I-70 Crash in St. Louis, Closing Lanes

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, October 30 2013 Oct 30, 2013 Wednesday, October 30, 2013 7:29:06 AM CDT October 30, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine what caused an accident involving at least a dozen vehicles that closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at downtown St. Louis.

The wreck happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near Memorial Drive, not far from the Gateway Arch. Several of the vehicles were badly damage, but only one minor injury was reported.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. Fog settled over the region early Wednesday, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was a factor.

 

More News

Grid
List

Missing person support group raises money for Mengqi JI search
Missing person support group raises money for Mengqi JI search
COLUMBIA— A campaign organized by the Missing Person Support Center (MPSC) has raised more than $17,000 in just over a... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 12:08:02 PM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students
Local Columbia teacher collects donated books for students
COLUMBIA — Some Columbia elementary schoolers could be getting free books next week. Kristen Ventrillo teaches third grade at... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
Lawsuit: Christian health care ministry was deceptive
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Christian health care sharing ministry sold “inherently unfair and deceptive health plans" to Missouri residents and... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 11:11:08 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
Nurses' program shortened as Missouri coronavirus cases rise
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A four-state hospital system and Saint Louis University are trying to make it easier for retired... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:35:00 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
CAR Camp offers shelter for Columbia's homeless population
COLUMBIA — A small blue building with a parking lot was all the Trapp brothers needed for their newest... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 19 2020 Apr 19, 2020 Sunday, April 19, 2020 9:22:17 AM CDT April 19, 2020 in News

Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
Columbia chefs to make free meals for those in need due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Local chefs are coming together to present the second Scrappy Meals. Restaurants Pasta La Fata, Ozark Biscuit Co.,... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 8:05:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in Continuous News

Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
Local Lookout: Mom-to-be has looking window baby shower
MEXICO — People drove up to celebrate a unique baby shower with an expectant mother Saturday. Kali Lewis is... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 7:24:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
Columbia man arrested after gunfire exchange, suspected domestic violence
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested an individual after a suspected shots fired and domestic assault incident Saturday morning.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COVID-19 is history in the making, document it with Boone County History Center
COLUMBIA - To record history in the making the Boone County History and Culture Center is asking you to... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 5:46:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
Wealth management team advises clients, supports local businesses
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Grand Glaize Wealth Management team is offering free financial advice to their clients and... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 4:41:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
A Columbia classic is back up, running after shutting down due to COVID-19
COLUMBIA - The Heidelberg is back open for takeout and curbside pick up. Richard Walls, the owner of the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 3:13:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
CoMoHelps.org raises, distributes funds for local COVID-19 relief
COLUMBIA - Four weeks ago, CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the pandemic.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Walmart employees will be required to wear face coverings from next week
Walmart employees will be required to wear face coverings from next week
(CNN) -- America's largest retailer will require all workers to wear face coverings starting Monday as the coronavirus pandemic ravages... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 11:52:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Stimulus checks are on their way
Stimulus checks are on their way
There is still some confusion surrounding the federal stimulus checks, which started arriving Wednesday. Below is key information from... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 10:43:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports first case
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports first case
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 18 2020 Apr 18, 2020 Saturday, April 18, 2020 9:51:00 AM CDT April 18, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaced five people Friday night
Jefferson City fire displaced five people Friday night
JEFFERSON CITY - A Friday evening fire in Jefferson City displaced five people, according to a news release from the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

Conagra closes Marshall plant after 20 employees test positive for COVID-19
Conagra closes Marshall plant after 20 employees test positive for COVID-19
MARSHALL - Conagra is closing its plant in Marshall after 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to an... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT April 17, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 65°
5pm 65°
6pm 64°
7pm 62°