Several Cars Involved in I-70 Crash in St. Louis, Closing Lanes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine what caused an accident involving at least a dozen vehicles that closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at downtown St. Louis.

The wreck happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday near Memorial Drive, not far from the Gateway Arch. Several of the vehicles were badly damage, but only one minor injury was reported.

The accident involved a tractor-trailer and several cars. Fog settled over the region early Wednesday, but it wasn't immediately clear if that was a factor.