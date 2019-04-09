Several Columbia schools placed on lockdown during police investigation

COLUMBIA - Several Columbia Public Schools were briefly on modified lockdown Tuesday afternoon as police investigated an incident near Wilkes Boulevard.

According to CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark, Jefferson Middle School, Douglass High School, Ridgeway Elemntary School and Park Avenue Preschool were all placed on modified lockdown for approximately 20 minutes.

During the modified lockdown, nobody was allowed in or out of the school buildings. Class continued as normal from inside the buildings.