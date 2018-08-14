Several fires reported along railroad in Mexico

MEXICO - Authorities responded to several small fires along railroad tracks running through town on Monday.

Norfolk Southern Railroad employees said one fire was caused by sparks from a rail grinder operated by maintenance workers. The crew was already working on putting the fire out when responders arrives.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to three other small fires throughout the day. Railroad ties supporting the railway tracks caught fire near Snyder Drive, Morris Street crossing and Green Boulevard.

Norfolk Southern was the notified of the incidents. There were no injuries and no property damage from the incidents.