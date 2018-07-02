Several Missouri teens may be part of runaway pact

ASHLAND - A missing Ashland teen may be a part of a larger runaway pact involving several teens from around Missouri.

Detective Kevin Knobbe from the St. Charles County Police Department said he has reason to believe Ashland teen McKenzie Pearl Loyd, 14, is traveling with missing Victoria Grace Whitlock, 13, Dillan Reed, 17, and Chris Meyers, 19.

The St. Charles County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory Monday for Whitlock who went missing Saturday. View initial story. She was last seen by her father when he went to bed around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities say Whitlock's dad let Reed spend the night dad.

McKenzie Loyd's mother, Casey Loyd, said she found social media messages and emails exchanged between her daughter and the other teens.

Loyd also said she has evidence McKenzie has been in contact with another teen, 19-year-old Chris Meyers from Kansas City.

Loyd said, "This is not the first time McKenzie has run away from home, but it has never taken this long to find her before."

Loyd said her daughter McKenzie was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m.

McKenzie is 4'11", about 90 pounds, freckles and may have dyed her hair blond to avoid detection.

Whitlock is 5'3", 110 pounds and has brown and pink hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000