Several road closures may affect commute times

COLUMBIA - With multiple local schools on spring break, construction crews are taking advantage of the lighter traffic to work on some of the roads.

Several roads are being closed around Columbia, and this could add to commute times.

Columbia Public Works crews will begin pavement repairs on Mohawk Drive north of Mohawk Court and will close Monday at 7:30 a.m.

Columbia Water and Light will be shutting down the intersection of Turner Avenue at Fifth Street for about the next week.

Bouchelle Avenue will be closed as well, meaning there will be no traffic allowed through between College Avenue and Lee Street.

MU is beginning utility work on Tiger Avenue leading to various lane closures and restrictions.

The current closure is being extended from South Fourth Street to Stewart Road.

East Worley Street at Garth Avenue is being closed to move the traffic light and for some intersection improvements. However, Garth Avenue will remain open.

Due to the closure at Worley Street and Garth Avenue, many bus stops are closed until the road opens back up.

Bridge repairs around the area are also creating some longer commutes.

Route 63 Outer Road over Bonne Femme Creek, south of Bonne Femme Church Road is closed to traffic. The project is scheduled to be completed by July.

According to MoDOT, "The right eastbound lane of I-70 from Business Loop to Providence Road and the eastbound I-70 off-ramp at Providence Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 29 and 30."

"Business Loop between the entrance to the Comfort Suites and the existing roundabout will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 28. The westbound lane from the roundabout to the west will remain open," MoDOT said in a press release. "This closure will last several weeks."

According to MoDOT, all lanes of Range Line Street are scheduled to open back up in the next few days with only periodic lane closures.