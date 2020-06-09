Several roads closed due to flooding

MISSOURI— As Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to cause rain in Missouri, the state Department of Transportation announced several road closures.

Cooper County: State Route B is closed between Kelly Spring Lane E and Eckerle Lane E.

Morgan County:

State Route BB is closed between MO 135 South and Buffalo Road South.

State Route JJ is closed between Wildlife Drive and Jaybird Road.

Laclede County: State Route FF is closed between James Road and Kerby Road.

Howard County: State Route H is closed between County Road 201 and County Road 222.