Several Roads Under Construction Starting Monday

COLUMBIA - Construction on Ash Street began Monday morning. This is just on of the many roadwork projects the Missouri Department of Transportation will work on for the next couple of weeks.

A section of Ash Street will be closed off from drivers for construction until October 31. Other roadwork projects includes concrete replacement on Route 163 between Stadium Boulevard and Mick Deaver Memorial Drive and Route WW at Keene Street. Roadside maintenance will also take place on Route 63 between Route 22 and Route 124.

The construction at the sites should be complete by or before November 8.

MODOT will still work on widening Stadium Boulevard, which will continue through winter of 2014.

Expect lane closures and delays. For more information about road closings and other Mid-Missouri road construction, visit the MODOT website.