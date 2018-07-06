"Several" Shell Casings Found in North Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department searched a north Columbia neighborhood Monday morning after a shots fired incident. Officers responded to calls at the 1600 block of Boyd Lane, near Hanover Apartments, around 4 a.m. Sergeant Don Hawkins said the department found several shell casings in the area, but saw no property damage. He said there were no leads on a suspect, and no reported injuries.