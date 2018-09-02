Several Vehicle Accidents, One Dead

COLUMBIA - One person was killed in a Thursday afternoon accident in Jefferson City. Police said the accident happened around 2:30 PM in the 1400 Block of US Highway 50 East.

Police said the accident was still under investigation early Thursday evening.

MoDot reported several accidents Thursday in Cole and Boone counties:

Eastbound Route 50, near Clark Road in Jefferson City

Westbound Interstate 70, at mile marker 122.4 west of Columbia

Eastbound I-70, at mile marker 131.8, east of Columbia

Motorists experienced significant delays because of these accidents.