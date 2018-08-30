Severe storm spotter classes wrap up in Missouri for 2016

JEFFERSON CITY - The last class of 2016 to become a certified severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service St. Louis office wrapped up Thursday night in Jefferson City.

In order to be listed in the NWS St. Louis storm spotter database, a potential spotter has to take a class with an NWS certified teacher.

Classes to become a severe storm spotter for the NWS Forecast Office in St. Louis are every year from January to the end of March.

The last class for this year was at the Capital West Christian Church Event Center in Jefferson City on Thursday night.

The NWS guide for severe storm spotters stresses safety when tracking and watching storms and weather of any kind.