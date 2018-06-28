Severe Storms Hit Mid Missouri

People said there were damaging winds, hail, bad thunder and lightning.

One man even lost the roof of his business.

Boat Buddies owner Paul Morris was working just down the road when he heard something happened at his workplace.

"It took both halves of the building off. Wasn't expecting that when I got here. People called and said, 'I think a piece of your building's come a part!' The whole roof came off. Tore it a part pretty good," said Morris.



Boat buddies was not open Sunday.

Morris said the roof was only 6 years old.