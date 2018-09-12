Severe Weather Leaves State Routes Unpassable

BOONE COUNTY - Wednesday's severe weather left many roads and state highways across Mid-Missouri unpassable Thursday, including Route EE heading into Harrisburg and Route ZZ, just off Scott Boulevard in Columbia.

MODOT closed Route EE around 7:30 a.m., and later decided to close Route ZZ about an hour later.

Along Route ZZ, tree limbs hung over power lines, and empty cups and bottles from Perche Creek floated down the road.

Eleanor Loesing lives on Route ZZ. She said she first looked out her window around 7 a.m. to check conditions before heading to work.

She said it wasn't until she went out a half hour later to retrieve her mail that she realized just how high the water really was.

"I have a business downtown, so I just called my daughter-in-law and told her I wasn't coming to work because I had no way out of my driveway," Loesing said.

She said she has been living on Route ZZ for nearly 50 years, and said this isn't the first time she has seen water this high.

"It happens all the time that we are underwater. We actually used to have two cars, and would use one specifically when the water got too high and we needed to get out," she said.

Residents trying to drive through Columbia to Harrisburg were being rerouted by Wilcox Road along Route EE due to high waters.

Dennis Milnes and his family were on their way to Harrisburg, when they came across the closed road and decided to take some pictures.

"This is definitely the worst I've seen it since all the snowfall we got, but this is the third time since the real bad snowstorms we got," he said.

He said with the road closed, his trip to Harrisburg will most likely take triple the time.

"If we were able to go through here, it would take us about ten minutes. But now, we either have to go back to I-70 to Midway and come around, or go all the back to 63 and come around. But it would be about a half hour either way," he said.

He said the last time he remembered the road being this flooded because of rain was about 10 years ago.

To check road conditions in your area, click here for the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.