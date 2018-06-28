Severe Weather Moving Over Mid-Missouri

Non-severe thunderstorms may form as early as 10 PM along and north of Interstate 70. These may contain small hail and gusty winds, but most thunderstorms will likely stay below severe limits. After midnight, increasing moisture and strong dynamics will intensify some of the ongoing thunderstorms to severe limits where large hail will be the main threat.

Toward 1 AM, a line of severe thunderstorms will move from western Missouri into central sections of the state. These storms will have the capability of producing very large hail up to golf ball size, damaging winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, and tornadoes. Some tornadoes may be strong and long-lived, along and south of Highway 50.

The highest threat for severe weather will move into central Missouri between 1 AM and 6 AM. As the threat is at night, make sure your weather radios have fresh batteries and are working correctly or sign up to get severe weather alerts text messaged to your cell phone through KOMU Mobile Message.

Stay with KOMU, KOMU WeatherPlus, and KOMU.com for the latest on this severe weather threat tonight.