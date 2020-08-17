Sewage Spill May Take Days to Clean Up

6 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 02 2014 Apr 2, 2014 Wednesday, April 02, 2014 10:33:00 AM CDT April 02, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sewage that spilled into a St. Louis County creek could be there for a few days.

A sewage leak was spotted Tuesday afternoon along MacKenzie Creek in south St. Louis County. The Metropolitan Sewer District expects cleanup of a 7,000-foot section of the creek to take a few days.

Officials aren't certain how much sewage spilled into the creek, or where it began. A problem with an above-ground manhole structure is apparently to blame.

People are urged to stay away from the creek for at least three days.

 

