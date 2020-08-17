Sewage Spill May Take Days to Clean Up
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sewage that spilled into a St. Louis County creek could be there for a few days.
A sewage leak was spotted Tuesday afternoon along MacKenzie Creek in south St. Louis County. The Metropolitan Sewer District expects cleanup of a 7,000-foot section of the creek to take a few days.
Officials aren't certain how much sewage spilled into the creek, or where it began. A problem with an above-ground manhole structure is apparently to blame.
People are urged to stay away from the creek for at least three days.
