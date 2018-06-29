Sewer Costs High in Camdenton

Resident Debbie Stastney didn't know how much it was going to cost, but she knows she voted for a centralized sewer system.

First District Commissioner Beth Thompson said, " Some Sunny Slope district residents say they didn't know they voted to pay so much."

Stastney added, "I have to pay $1,500."

Customers will pay a minimum of $25 for the first 1,000 gallons, and $3.15 for every additional 1,000 gallons. District officials say the average customer will use 5,000 gallons per month and pay about $38 dollars a month.

Landowners had to sign easements if they have residential lots less than 3 acres, lots next to the lake, single-family residential lots, multi-family residential developments, or lots with commercial or business developments.

But, at the time of the agreement, the district didn't specify costs. Now, bills are much more than customers expected. But Thompson said, no residents have contacted her.

Stastney said other neighbors paid about $400 but she paid almost four times that much because she owns multi-family residential developments. Stastney and her neighbors are upset they didn't know the costs ahead of time, but most admit getting the sewer system is still a smart move.