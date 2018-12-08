Sewer main rehab affects several Jefferson City streets

file photo

JEFFERSON CITY - Sewer main rehabilitation will affect several streets in Jefferson City beginning Monday.

SAK Construction will be working in these areas:

1400 block of Aaron Court

1400 block of Boss Terrace Drive

3000 block of Country Club Drive

800 block of Deeg Street

500 block of East Dunklin Street

400 block of West Dunklin Street

1200-1300 blocks of West McCarty Street

Homeowners in those areas could smell glue or chemicals.