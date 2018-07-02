Sewer Main Work to Close Locust Street

COLUMBIA -On Tuesday, June 14, there will be a temporary closure of Locust Street, between Hitt and Tenth Streets, beginning at 7 p.m.

The work will be completed and the road re-opened by 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, weather permitting.

It will be closed for sewer main work along Locust Street for a new apartment building at 220 S. 10th Street.

The City urges motorists and pedestrians to use extreme caution when near the construction area.