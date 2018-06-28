Sex Charges for Well-Known Man

The charges were a surprise to everyone KOMU talked to. Reid Millard is known as a community leader and a good neighbor.

"I've got boys, and nothing's ever happened with them, but i can't judge the man," said neighbor Keith Olsen. "I've done work for him and he's been good."

Keith Olsen says he doesn't know of anything bad happening behind his neighbor's gate. But his neighbor spent part of Tuesday behind bars.

But a 16 year old boy tells a different story. He says the owner of the Houser-Millard Funeral Home inappropriately touched him.

"Obviously these are things we don't take lightly, and we've analyzed this case like we would any other case," explained Cole County Prosecutor Bill Tackett.

Analysis included testing clothes from Millard's home. Highway Patrol tests came back positive for semen from both Millard and the boy. The patrol is handling the investigation because Sheriff Greg White removed himself from the investigation

Millard is also a political supporter of the prosecutor. But Tackett says that won't affect the case.

"As long as there's no conflict of interest in my mind, or the appearance of that in the public's mind, there's not a problem."

Millard's attorney wouldn't speak to us. But Millard's neighbor hopes the law will prevail either way.

"If the man did it, he deserves what he gets, but as I know he's never pulled nothing with me, my boys, anybody I know, and the neighbors would talk."

The charges against Millard carry a maximum sentence of seven years.

Investigators also turned up a third semen sample from an unknown person.