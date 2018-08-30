Sex offender, 71, sentenced in Missouri for abuse abroad

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Kansas City said a 71-year-old sex offender was sentenced to 120 years in prison for sexually abusing children in the Philippines.

The U.S. Attorney's office said in a release that Kenneth Gaylord Stokes, a U.S. citizen who lived in the Philippines, was sentenced Tuesday to 120 years in prison without parole.

Stokes pleaded guilty in January to five counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. He's been in custody since he was deported back to the U.S. after his arrest in the Philippines in 2012.

Court documents show he was charged after an investigation that began when an undercover agent in Springfield found an online ad from Stokes.

The office said Stokes had a prior conviction for raping a child in Washington state.